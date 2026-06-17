Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,386,680 people (+1,260 per day), 12,033 tanks, 44,169 artillery systems, 24,775 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,386,680 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 17, 2026, are approximately:
personnel—approximately 1,386,680 (+1,260) people (killed and wounded)
tanks - 12,033 (+7) units
armored combat vehicles—24,775 (+7) units
artillery systems—44,169 (+51) units
MLRS - 1,874 (+2) cases.
Air defense systems — 1,427 (+0) units
aircraft—436 (+0) units
helicopters - 353 (+0) units
ground-based robotic systems—1,677 (+10) units
Operational-tactical-level UAVs—355,593 (+2,052) units
cruise missiles - 4,783 (+0) units
ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—107,994 (+486) units
specialized equipment - 4,303 (+3) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password