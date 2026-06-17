Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,386,680 people (+1,260 per day), 12,033 tanks, 44,169 artillery systems, 24,775 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,386,680 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 17, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,386,680 (+1,260) people (killed and wounded)

tanks - 12,033 (+7) units

armored combat vehicles—24,775 (+7) units

artillery systems—44,169 (+51) units

MLRS - 1,874 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems — 1,427 (+0) units

aircraft—436 (+0) units

helicopters - 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems—1,677 (+10) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs—355,593 (+2,052) units

cruise missiles - 4,783 (+0) units

ships / boats - 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—107,994 (+486) units

specialized equipment - 4,303 (+3) units

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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