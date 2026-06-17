Russian forces are pressing on Rodynske and attempting to break through to Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP

The enemy continues to actively deploy its forces to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, is putting pressure on the urban agglomeration and is attempting to extend its control over the area.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts at DeepState.

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The enemy’s main activity has shifted to the Dobropillia sector

However, as noted, the enemy’s most recent activity is concentrated on the Dobropillia sector, specifically the Rodynske–Bilytske section.

Read more: Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad–Kostiantynivka: DeepState on situation at front and Russian pressure on urban area

Bilytske is regarded by the enemy as a key logistical hub

"The Russians are actively pressing on Rodynske, gradually increasing their control over the settlement and infiltrating deep into the territory using their usual tactics. Such infiltrations are being observed in the direction of Bilytske, which plays an important role in this area and serves as a potential logistics hub and a staging ground for further advances," the report states.

It is also noted that a number of settlements south of Dobropillia are important to the enemy, as they would allow them to establish a foothold there, build up their forces and advance towards Dobropillia itself.

Read more: Russia occupied 14 sq km of territory in May. This is lowest figure in 3 years – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Defence forces are holding back the offensive despite the widespread use of drones

"Advancing into the area south of Dobropillia will already create obstacles to logistics and operations within the city itself, caused by enemy drones. At present, the Defence Forces are making every effort to prevent the enemy’s plans from being carried out. Ukrainian troops are engaged in combat with enemy infantry, which is exerting intense pressure, but another threat to the defence is the large number of various types of enemy drones – FPVs, Lancets, Molniyas, Shaheds, Mavics and so on," analysts conclude.