SAPO is requesting seizure of nearly 5 million hryvnias in unjustified assets from Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) requesting that it rule that assets worth nearly 5 million hryvnias acquired by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba are of unjustified origin.

This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that assets worth nearly 5 million hryvnias, acquired by Kuleba through his sister, be deemed unjustified and forfeited to the state.

Read more: Lawyer who attempted to bribe prosecutors from SAPO with $200,000 was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison

What is the issue?

"The lawsuit alleges that in 2021, while serving as First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Administration, the official entered into preliminary purchase and sale agreements for an apartment and a parking space in Kyiv through his sister. In 2023, while serving as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the official ensured the conclusion of purchase and sale agreements for the aforementioned properties, their state registration, as well as the conclusion of service agreements regarding the apartment and parking space, involving his driver in the process," the prosecutor’s office explained.

An analysis of Kuleba’s and his family’s official income and expenses shows that they did not have sufficient legal income to purchase these assets.

"In light of the above, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to recognize the assets—the legality of whose origin raises reasonable doubt—as unjustified and to recover them from the nominal owner for the state’s benefit," the office concluded.

Read more: Court fined former head of Kremenchuk TCR nearly 3 million hryvnias for unjustified assets, - SAPO