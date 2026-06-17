Strait of Hormuz does not fall within NATO’s area of responsibility, but Alliance is ready to help if necessary, - Rutte
The issue of ensuring the resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz does not fall within the remit of NATO.
This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
The Alliance states that it is ready to act if necessary
"This is outside NATO territory. But we have the example of the UK and France, which coordinate their efforts at national level," he told reporters on Wednesday.
Rutte pointed out that a number of countries had deployed ships to the Middle East with a view to possibly taking part in operations to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The NATO Secretary-General added that the Alliance is "always ready to help if needed".
He pointed out that European countries could, for example, assist the US with the clearance of the strait.
What led up to it?
- As reported, on Monday night the US and Iran reached an agreement providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
- On 19 June, the parties are due to sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland, which, amongst other things, provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping and the lifting of the naval blockade of Iran.
- Merz and Macron have already stated their readiness to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz.
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