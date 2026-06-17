Strait of Hormuz does not fall within NATO’s area of responsibility, but Alliance is ready to help if necessary, - Rutte

The issue of ensuring the resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz does not fall within the remit of NATO.

This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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The Alliance states that it is ready to act if necessary

"This is outside NATO territory. But we have the example of the UK and France, which coordinate their efforts at national level," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Rutte pointed out that a number of countries had deployed ships to the Middle East with a view to possibly taking part in operations to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The NATO Secretary-General added that the Alliance is "always ready to help if needed".

He pointed out that European countries could, for example, assist the US with the clearance of the strait.

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