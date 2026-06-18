Sweden has allocated over $100 million for purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Sweden will allocate 1.1 billion Swedish kronor (about $108 million) to support the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase weapons from the United States for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the Swedish Ministry of Defense reported this.

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The funds are part of the previously announced aid package

The Swedish Ministry of Defense noted that the allocated funding is part of the military aid package for Ukraine that has already been announced.

Priority: Air Defense Systems and Ammunition

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson emphasized that the PURL mechanism enables Ukraine to quickly obtain the necessary U.S. weapons.

Read more: Japan joins PURL programme and allocates $14.6 million in aid to Ukraine

According to him, this primarily involves modern air defense systems, interceptor missiles, and ammunition, which are critical for defending Ukrainian cities and countering Russian attacks.

"This is crucial for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against further attacks by Russia. Sweden's support is long-term, comprehensive, and based on Ukraine's needs," Jonsson emphasized.

This is the fourth time Sweden has allocated funds through PURL. With this new contribution, Sweden’s total support through PURL amounts to $543 million.