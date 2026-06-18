Zelenskyy to meet with King of Belgium Philippe I, EU and NATO leaders in Brussels
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Belgium, where he will hold a series of meetings with European leaders, NATO officials, and Belgian authorities.
According to Censor.NET, the president's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, told reporters this.
Meetings with the King and Prime Minister of Belgium
During his visit, Zelenskyy will meet with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
An audience between the President of Ukraine and King Philippe I of Belgium is also scheduled.
Negotiations with NATO and partners
Separately, the President and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine will meet with the NATO Secretary General, as well as the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany.
In addition, Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format.
Meetings with EU leaders
In Brussels, the head of state will also hold talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In addition, bilateral meetings with European leaders are scheduled.
Participation in the European Council meeting
During his visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in a meeting of the European Council, where further support for Ukraine and European security issues will be discussed.
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