EU has, for first time, agreed sanctions against Russia for full year, - media

In Brussels, European Union leaders agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against Russia for 12 months.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment by António Costa, spokesperson for the President of the European Council, to ‘Ukrinform’.

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An unprecedented decision

According to the spokesperson, all 27 EU leaders supported the relevant conclusions of the European Council meeting. They agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against Russia for a year instead of the usual six months.

This is the first time such a decision has been taken.

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Formalities still to come

The spokesperson clarified that this is currently a political agreement. The final decision must be taken by the Council of the EU.

"This is an agreement at the political level, as the formal decision must be taken by the European Council," he explained.

As is known, the European Council meeting is taking place in Brussels. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to attend.