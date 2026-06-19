Following Ramstein summit, Ukraine could receive $4 billion in aid, - Fedorov

During the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (‘Ramstein’), international partners announced a new package of military aid totalling around $4 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, international partners have given a positive assessment of Ukraine’s performance on the battlefield and are ready to continue strengthening their military support. Support is increasingly being focused on areas that demonstrate the greatest effectiveness on the battlefield. The priorities remain the PURL programme, strengthening air defence, long-range artillery and the development of Ukrainian drones.

Almost $1 billion to be allocated for Patriot missiles

One of the key decisions was the allocation of nearly $1 billion to the PURL mechanism, which supplies Ukraine with missiles for the US Patriot air defence systems.

Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden have announced the largest contributions to funding this initiative.

In addition, Germany will allocate a further $200 million to the JUMPSTART mechanism, which provides for long-term procurement of missiles for the Patriot systems.

Over half a billion dollars for long-range artillery and one billion for the production of drones

The partners have also agreed to allocate around $540 million towards the procurement of extended-range ammunition for artillery.

Norway, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania and Luxembourg will contribute to the funding of this initiative.

A further $1 billion will be channelled towards the development of unmanned systems for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In particular, the UK will fund the purchase of 150,000 Ukrainian drones, the Netherlands will support the supply of cruise missiles, and Norway will invest in the acquisition of maritime drones.

In addition to these areas, the allies confirmed their continued support for Ukraine in the fields of air defence, electronic warfare capabilities, the supply of infantry fighting vehicles, the development of training centres and other critically important capabilities of the Defence Forces.

Fedorov thanked the partner countries for their support and also highlighted the role of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in securing international military aid.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with King of Belgium Philippe I, EU and NATO leaders in Brussels