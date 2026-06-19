SSU discovered illegal wiretap at home of NABU detective who is investigating corruption within SSU and other agencies. VIDEO

During a search of the home of the head of one of the NABU detective units, detectives discovered technical equipment that could have been used for covert information gathering.

This was reported by the Bureau’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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NABU has now launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of privacy).

Investigators are establishing the circumstances and identifying the individuals involved in installing this equipment.

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"The owner of the flat one floor above reported that he had been approached by individuals who identified themselves as law enforcement officers and assured him that a Russian spy was living in the flat below him. Detectives identified one of the men as a serving SSU officer," the Bureau stated.

They also reported that the NABU detective in question is involved in investigating a number of high-profile criminal cases, in particular concerning corruption offences in the customs sector and the activities of certain law enforcement officers and state-owned enterprises.

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"NABU emphasises that any attempts to unlawfully gather information about the Bureau’s staff are unacceptable and may pose a threat to the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption investigations.



The independence of NABU and guarantees that Bureau staff can carry out their duties unhindered are among the key conditions for an effective fight against corruption. All the circumstances of this incident will be duly assessed from a legal perspective as part of the pre-trial investigation," the statement concluded.