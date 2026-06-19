Ukraine and NATO are looking for solution to block enemy airfields: competition has been announced

NATO Transformation Command and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center for Analysis, Training, and Education have announced the "Persistent Airfield Denial" competition, with a prize fund of up to 250,000 euros.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The goal is to find solutions for long-term restrictions on the use of enemy airfield infrastructure and aviation.

Participants are expected to propose solutions for striking key elements of the enemy’s aviation infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Read more: Strait of Hormuz does not fall within NATO’s area of responsibility, but Alliance is ready to help if necessary, - Rutte

Thus, proposals that can provide autonomous or operator-controlled engagement will be considered:

airplanes;

runways;

fuel and ammunition storage facilities;

ground-based support infrastructure.

You can find the detailed terms and conditions of the contest at this link.

The ministry also stated that Ukrainian miltech companies already have unique experience in developing and implementing cutting-edge technologies in real combat conditions.

The deadline for submitting proposals is July 20, 2026.

During the first phase of the competition, up to 10 finalists are scheduled to be selected; they will be announced on August 11, 2026.

Read more: Europe cannot defend itself without Ukraine, which means that Ukraine must be in NATO, - Zelenskyy