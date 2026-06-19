Russian troop concentration point in high-rise building in Pokrovsk has been struck: around 10 occupiers have been eliminated – 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

The defence forces recently struck a gathering point for the occupiers in Pokrovsk. The invaders had ‘set up camp’ in a prefabricated high-rise block.

This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy is concentrating its personnel in Pokrovsk, attempting to launch an offensive within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.



The enemy is using high-rise buildings to mass its forces. The concrete structures, network of basements and internal utility systems allow the enemy to conceal its personnel, camouflage its communications equipment and set up launch points for UAVs to strike the Defence Forces," the statement reads.

Read more: 60 enemy attacks on front since start of day: most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

After analysing intelligence data, Ukrainian soldiers identified priority troop concentration points and struck them.

A strike was carried out on a personnel concentration point belonging to one of the units of the 2nd Combined Arms Army, which had "set up camp" in a prefabricated high-rise block in Pokrovsk.

"According to available information, around 10 Russians were eliminated. Some of the enemy personnel were trapped under the rubble of concrete structures.



The strike location has been confirmed by objective monitoring," the soldiers added.

Read more: Russian forces are pressing on Rodynske and attempting to break through to Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP