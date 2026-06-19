Occupiers struck logistics operator’s building in Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded has risen to 10. PHOTOS (updated)

On Friday, 19 June, Russian occupiers carried out a drone strike on the premises of a logistics operator in Zaporizhzhia. Three people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

"A Russian drone struck the building of a logistics operator. At least three people are known to have been injured," the statement said.

Update

Fedorov later reported that the number of casualties had risen to 8, including one police officer.

"Russian drones targeted the premises of a logistics operator. The strike damaged the building, caused a fire, and destroyed or damaged vehicles, including a police car. The injured are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that at least nine people were injured, three of whom were employees of a logistics company who were at work during the attack.

It has been established that at around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, Russian invaders struck the city’s civilian infrastructure with Shahed-type drones.

A "Nova Poshta" branch and a technical inspection station were damaged. The explosion caused a fire, which has now been extinguished.

The State Emergency Service later reported that the number of casualties had risen to 10.

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS