Invaders have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two people were killed and eight others were wounded
Throughout the day on June 19, Russian occupiers launched more than 30 drone attacks and fired artillery at two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed and eight others were wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling in the Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Tomakivka, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka came under attack. A high school, a business, a gas station, apartment buildings, private homes, and cars were damaged.
A 64-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were killed in the attacks. Eight other people were injured; two of them—women aged 44 and 47—were hospitalized in serious condition. The rest will receive outpatient treatment.
Shelling in the Kryvyi Rih district
In addition, the enemy launched an attack on the Apostolivska community in the Kryvyi Rih district. A car was damaged.
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