This morning, enemy attacked Pavlohrad: child was killed. PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 June, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. An 8-year-old girl was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A 49-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the enemy attack. She has been hospitalised, and doctors describe her condition as moderately serious.

Two private homes caught fire. One house was destroyed.

Since the evening, the enemy has struck three districts in the region

Russian occupiers attacked with artillery and drones:

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka, Myrivka, and Marhanets were targeted. A business premises, a post office, private homes, and a car were damaged;

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Dubovykivska and Vasylkivka districts. A sports school and a disused building were damaged;

In Pavlohrad, private homes caught fire.

See more: Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people have been killed and 17 wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks











