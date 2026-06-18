Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people have been killed and 17 wounded. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 18 June, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using artillery, drones and missiles, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on Dnipro
Russian strikes on Dnipro claimed one life. Twelve people were injured, nine of whom are in hospital in a moderately serious condition.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka and Marhanets were affected.
Damaged cars and a medical clinic.
- One person was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.
- Five people were injured. A 56-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man have been hospitalised. Doctors describe their condition as moderately serious.
Kryvyi Rih District
In the Kryvyi Rih district, a petrol station and a café in the Zelenodolsk community were damaged.
Consequences of the attacks
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