Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people have been killed and 17 wounded. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 18 June, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using artillery, drones and missiles, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attacks on Dnipro

Russian strikes on Dnipro claimed one life. Twelve people were injured, nine of whom are in hospital in a moderately serious condition.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka and Marhanets were affected.

Read more: Ruscists hit Dnipro with ballistics: man died, 11 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Damaged cars and a medical clinic.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.

Five people were injured. A 56-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man have been hospitalised. Doctors describe their condition as moderately serious.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih district, a petrol station and a café in the Zelenodolsk community were damaged.

See more: In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks





