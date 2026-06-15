In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS
As a result of a Russian attack overnight, the House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro—an architectural landmark and one of the city’s symbols, which is over 110 years old—has been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Not only was the building damaged, but also the unique organ installed in the concert hall in 1985. The instrument was manufactured by the German company Sauer and has over 2,000 pipes and dozens of stops.
This organ has been played in the hall for decades and was well known to many generations of Dnipro residents.
Due to significant damage, the venue will temporarily be unable to operate as usual and host concerts.
Consequences of the attack
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that a massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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