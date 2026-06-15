In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian attack overnight, the House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro—an architectural landmark and one of the city’s symbols, which is over 110 years old—has been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Not only was the building damaged, but also the unique organ installed in the concert hall in 1985. The instrument was manufactured by the German company Sauer and has over 2,000 pipes and dozens of stops.

This organ has been played in the hall for decades and was well known to many generations of Dnipro residents.

Due to significant damage, the venue will temporarily be unable to operate as usual and host concerts.

See more: Attack on Dnipro: one person injured, enterprise and college damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





























Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June