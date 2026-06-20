Bridge across Henichesk Strait, Pantsir-S complex, and enemy UAV control points were hit, - General Staff

On the night of June 20, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a road bridge across the Henichesk Strait near Henichesk in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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As noted, the facility in question is being used by the enemy to facilitate military logistics between the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russian troop formations in the southern sector.

A strike by the "Pantsir-S" system

In the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy "Pantsir-S" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was struck near the village of Dolynske.

Read more: AFU struck bridges in occupied Crimea, damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery has been confirmed, - General Staff

Strike on Russian Command Posts

In addition, yesterday, strikes were carried out against the occupiers’ unmanned aerial vehicle command posts in the areas of Soledar in the Donetsk region, Grozove in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Terebreno in the Belgorod region (Russian Federation).

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to continue hostilities against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone struck locomotive of fuel train in Bryansk region. VIDEO