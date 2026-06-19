Ukrainian drone struck locomotive of fuel train in Bryansk region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to successfully disrupt the fuel supply chains of the Russian occupying forces, not only on the front line but also deep behind enemy lines. Operators of attack drones carried out a successful operation against railway infrastructure in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, striking a key transport facility.

According to Censor.NET, the effective strike against an enemy railway convoy on Russian territory was carried out by fighters from the 413th Separate ‘Raid’ Systems Technology Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"A UAV strike on an enemy locomotive carrying fuel near the village of Zhudilovo, Bryansk region. Combat operations by operators of the 413th ‘Raid’ Regiment," reads the caption accompanying the video footage of the Ukrainian soldiers’ successful attack.

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