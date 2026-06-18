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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions Strikes on Russian logistics
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Local resident of Belgorod filmed drone strike on lorry. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A video has been posted online showing a kamikaze drone attacking a logistics lorry in Belgorod.

According to Censor.NET, footage filmed by a local resident shows the drone striking the front of the lorry whilst it was travelling along the road.

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Following the impact, the vehicle sustained damage and was unable to continue its journey.

It is also reported that at least two Russian logistics lorries were struck in Belgorod during the day.

See more: FPV drone struck Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol – driver was injured. PHOTO

UAV attack on logistics in Belgorod

UAV attack on logistics in Belgorod

Read also: Fuel by sea, ammunition by car: Russia is restructuring its supply system in the south, says Voloshin

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