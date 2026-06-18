Local resident of Belgorod filmed drone strike on lorry. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A video has been posted online showing a kamikaze drone attacking a logistics lorry in Belgorod.

According to Censor.NET, footage filmed by a local resident shows the drone striking the front of the lorry whilst it was travelling along the road.

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Following the impact, the vehicle sustained damage and was unable to continue its journey.

It is also reported that at least two Russian logistics lorries were struck in Belgorod during the day.

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