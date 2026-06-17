FPV drone struck Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol – driver was injured. PHOTO
In Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a mobile branch vehicle belonging to ‘Ukrposhta’. The driver was injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from Ukrposhta.
The drone struck as the vehicle was leaving the base
According to the company, the Russian drone struck the service vehicle of the 61st mobile branch.
The attack took place immediately after the vehicle left its base.
As a result of the strike, the driver sustained a leg injury.
Ukrposhta stated that his life is not in danger. The man is currently under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.
As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Russian drones had attacked the ‘Nova Poshta’ sorting hub in Sumy.
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