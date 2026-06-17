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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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FPV drone struck Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol – driver was injured. PHOTO

In Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a mobile branch vehicle belonging to ‘Ukrposhta’. The driver was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from Ukrposhta.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The drone struck as the vehicle was leaving the base

According to the company, the Russian drone struck the service vehicle of the 61st mobile branch.

The attack took place immediately after the vehicle left its base.

As a result of the strike, the driver sustained a leg injury.

A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol
A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol

Ukrposhta stated that his life is not in danger. The man is currently under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Russian drones had attacked the ‘Nova Poshta’ sorting hub in Sumy.

See more: In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS

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Ukrposhta (36) attack (824) drones (4784) Dnipropetrovsk region (2383)
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