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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Occupiers attacked Nova Poshta’s sorting hub in Sumy: there were parcels worth over 42 million hryvnias. PHOTO

The ‘Nova Poshta’ sorting hub in the Sumy region has been damaged as a result of a series of enemy strikes.

This was reported by the company, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strike on Nova Poshta’s hub in Sumy

What is known

As reported, this morning the Russians launched two drone strikes on the Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Sumy. None of the staff were injured.

The strikes damaged the roof and some of the equipment. Mesh containers holding parcels were also damaged.

It is reported that the fire caused by the strikes was extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

See more: Russia destroyed largest innovative terminal of "Nova Poshta" in Kyiv during missile attack. PHOTO

Shipments worth over 42 million hryvnias

According to preliminary information, at the time of the strike, there were over 13,000 parcels on the terminal’s premises with a total declared value of over 42 million hryvnias. An assessment of the damage and the condition of the cargo is currently underway.

"Nova Poshta will compensate customers for the declared value of parcels that were damaged or destroyed as a result of the attack. Up-to-date information on your parcels can be tracked via the mobile app and on the Nova Poshta website," the company added.

See more: Drone strike destroys Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhzhia: over 150 parcels burnt. PHOTO

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shoot out (17626) Sumy region (1839) Sumy (401) Nova Poshta (23) Sumskyy district (403)
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