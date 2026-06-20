Satellites have captured aftermath of two waves of attacks on Moscow oil refinery: equipment and storage tanks have been damaged. VIDEO
Satellite images of the Moscow Oil Refinery have been published online following two waves of attacks on the facility.
According to Censor.NET, the published images show numerous signs of fire on the plant’s premises, as well as damage to certain parts of the infrastructure.
In particular, the images show damaged crude oil refining units, a tank without a lid, and other signs of damage on the refinery’s premises.
In addition, the nearby ‘Sadovod’ shopping centre was also captured in the footage.
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