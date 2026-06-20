Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: warehouses were on fire in Boryspil district and man was injured

The Kyiv region was once again under attack from enemy strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The warehouses caught fire

It is reported that a fire broke out in some warehouse premises in the Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack. Firefighters have already brought the blaze under control. All emergency services are continuing to work to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

See more: Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Kyiv region overnight: one person injured. PHOTOS

A man was injured

Unfortunately, there is one casualty. A 40-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation has been admitted to the local hospital. Medical staff is providing him with all the necessary care.

"The enemy is once again trying to intimidate us and harm civilians. I urge everyone: do not ignore the air-raid sirens. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given," emphasises the regional governor.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that Russian forces are launching attacks with ‘shahids’ on the Kyiv region: air defence systems are in operation.