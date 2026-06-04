Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Kyiv region overnight: one person injured. PHOTOS

Russian drones have attacked an industrial facility in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region. One employee was injured in the strike, and firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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On the night of 4 June, the Russians carried out another attack on an industrial facility in the Boryspil district.

An employee of the facility was injured and has received medical attention.

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Firefighting operations are currently underway. All relevant emergency services are on the scene.

"A man – a petrol tanker driver – has been injured in the Boryspil district. He has been admitted to a local hospital with a closed fracture of the ankle joint. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance," Kalashnyk reported.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two killed, number of injured rises to 11, 110 facilities damaged

Clearing up the aftermath of the attack













