Zelenskyy has called on people to respond to air raid alerts tonight and in coming days: Russia has prepared for massive strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia is preparing for a new large-scale attack on Ukraine, and urged citizens to take air raid alerts seriously.

This was stated in Zelenskyy’s evening address, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russia has prepared for a new attack

The President stressed that tonight and in the coming days, people must pay particular attention to air raid alerts, as the Russians have prepared for a massive strike.

"The Russians are not stopping the war, even though all proposals on this matter – realistic formats and possibilities – have long been on the table, and Putin must choose diplomacy and a normal peace. Our proposal for a meeting – our proposal to Putin – for a direct and honest conversation between Ukraine and Russia, with the support of our partners – remains on the table. And it is important that the war should, after all, end in peace," Zelenskyy noted.

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Today’s attacks by the Russian Federation

The President also recalled the shelling carried out by Russia today, which has resulted in deaths and injuries.

"There were new Russian strikes on Ukraine today – ‘Shahed’ drones. From the morning onwards, there were more than 200 drones. And although a significant number of those ‘Shaheds’ were shot down, unfortunately, some did hit their targets.

There were also strikes on Zaporizhzhia – sadly, there have been fatalities. My condolences go to the families and loved ones of the victims. There were strikes in the Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There is now a new air-raid alert in Kyiv," the president said.