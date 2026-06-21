Starmer will resign; he has failed in two very important areas, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will soon resign.

The US leader wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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The US leader accused the British leader of failing in his migration and energy policies.

"Keir Starmer is to step down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He has seriously failed in two very important areas — immigration and energy. I wish him all the best!", Trump wrote.

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What is known about Starmer’s possible resignation?

The day before, the media reported that on Monday, 22 June, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, would announce his resignation and set out a plan for the handover of power.

According to Reuters, Starmer has concluded that it is no longer possible for him to remain in office.

He reached this conclusion following a series of discussions with government ministers, advisers, financial donors and trade union leaders.

Andy Burnham – the Mayor of Greater Manchester and a member of the Labour Party’s moderate social-democratic wing – is considered the most likely successor to Starmer. British media report that he enjoys broad support within the party and is regarded by many MPs as the leading candidate for the post of Prime Minister should Starmer step down.