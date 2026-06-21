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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 21 June, - Air Force
On the evening of 21 June, Russian strike drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.
This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movements of enemy drones
At 18:00 – Reports were received of attack drones on the move:
- A UAV in the east of the Kharkiv region, heading towards Shevchenkove and Chuhuiv.
- A UAV in the north of the Donetsk region, heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- UAVs heading for Zaporizhzhia from the south.
- A UAV heading for Sumy from the east.
At 18:07 – KABs heading east in the Sumy region.
At 18:42 – a UAV heading for Kharkiv from the north.
At 18:52 – Reports of a UAV in the area:
- Heading for Sumy from the north.
- Towards Kharkiv from the north.
During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!
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