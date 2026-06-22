Pakistani Prime Minister has announced progress in US-Iran talks in Switzerland and agreement to reach deal within 60 days

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has stated that the talks involving the US and Iran, which took place in Switzerland under his mediation, have yielded positive results and give cause for optimism regarding the future resolution of the conflict.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on social media platform X

What are people saying in Pakistan?

"The first meeting of the High-Level Committee in Switzerland has concluded successfully. Discussions took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere and led to encouraging progress, including an agreement on a roadmap for reaching a final agreement within 60 days," Sharif wrote.

He also thanked the delegations from both countries for their commitment to constructive engagement, and acknowledged Qatar’s mediation efforts and Switzerland’s assistance in organising the consultations.

"Pakistan will continue to play its honest and sincere role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful and lasting settlement," added the head of the Pakistani government.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that the US and Iran had announced progress in the talks in Switzerland.

Read more: U.S. has officially lifted naval blockade of Iran