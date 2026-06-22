European Commission on Zelenskyy’s ultimatum to Lukashenko: Ukraine has right to self-defence

The European Commission fully supports Ukraine’s right to defend itself in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warning to the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko regarding relay stations for Russian drones.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper during a briefing in Brussels on 22 June, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The EU’s reaction

Commenting on the Ukrainian leader’s statement regarding the need to dismantle Russian military equipment that is helping Russia to carry out shelling, the European Union spokesperson clearly confirmed the legality of Kyiv’s actions.

"Of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself. We can reiterate the EU’s position on Belarus: it continues to facilitate Russian military aggression against Ukraine", emphasised Hipper.

Furthermore, Ms Hipper pointed out that Belarus is engaging in provocative actions against the EU and its Member States, in particular by regularly violating the bloc’s airspace and using artificial flows of illegal migration as a tool of hybrid pressure.

"That is precisely why the EU has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime and remains prepared to take further measures as long as the Belarusian authorities continue to act in this way. And, of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself", added the European Commission spokesperson.

Read more: Russia would need 70,000 troops to launch offensive from Belarus, but Ukraine is prepared for such scenario, - Pivnenko

What led up to it?