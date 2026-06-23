"Servant of People" Medianyk lives in $1 million estate registered in name of his daughter’s nanny, – Bihus.Info

Viacheslav Medianyk, a Member of Parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, leaves his luxurious 370 sq m estate in an upmarket cottage community near Kyiv every morning; the market value of the property is estimated at approximately 1 million dollars. The luxury property is registered in the name of Nelia Kovalenko, a resident of Dnipro, who is listed in GetContact phone directories as the Medianyk family’s "nanny" and "domestic worker".

This is revealed in a new investigation by the Bihus.Info project, reports Censor.NET.

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The latest figure to be implicated in the anti-corruption investigation is Viacheslav Medianyk, a Member of Parliament elected by a single-member constituency, whose actual lifestyle differs from the official documents submitted to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

A luxury gated community and his wife’s Porsche

It is noted that the luxury private home is situated within the gated cottage community ‘Khutir Yasnyi’ in the village of Khodosivka near Kyiv. Prices for similar properties on specialist property sales websites currently start at 1 million dollars.

Officially, in his declaration, Medianyk lists only a 100-metre flat in the clubhouse within the same estate, which was prudently registered in the name of his young daughter in 2024. However, investigators from Bihus.Info have documented that a brand-new 2024 Porsche Cayenne SUV, owned by the MP’s wife, Inna Medianyk, leaves every morning not from the flat, but from the gates of a separate luxury estate.

Read more: "Servant of People" Nehulevskyi, suspected of taking bribes in Verkhovna Rada, rents mansion in Kozyn at below-market price – Bihus.Info

A nanny earning 260,000 hryvnias

According to the property register, Nelia Kovalenko, a resident of Dnipro, became the official owner of the million-dollar estate in June 2021.

Journalists checked her contacts via the GetContact app and found that other users refer to her without any suggestion of big business: "Nella, Inna’s nanny", "Medianyk, nanny Nella", "Housewife in Lisnyky".

Until 2021, she was not involved in any business activities, but shortly before purchasing the property, she became a co-founder of the company ‘Antar Plus’, where the ‘public servant’ Medianyk himself was listed as one of the primary beneficiaries.

Journalists analysed Kovalenko’s official income. Wife worked at the Dnipro Paint and Varnish Plant (where she earned a pittance), and also received a modest salary from the district council’s education department and the Dnipro City Council’s Department of Humanitarian Policy. In total, over the 10 years leading up to the purchase of the estate near Kyiv, Kovalenko officially earned just over 260,000 hryvnias – not enough to buy even a few square metres in that town.

Read more: "Servant of People" Medianyk decided to resign his mandate

Medianyk’s defence: "We’re hiding the car from rocket attacks"

Viacheslav Medianyk himself, in comments to journalists, attempted to justify himself by stating that he lives exclusively in his declared flat, and uses the nanny’s villa as a free car park, where the owner allows him to leave his car in case of shelling and missile attacks.

The MP’s exchange with the journalist turned out to be tragicomic:

"How do you know whether there will be shelling tonight or not? How do you decide when to leave it there?" asked the journalist. "When they post it online. Well, you read the Telegram channels too. Just this week, the president said: ‘Be very careful, anything could happen’," replied the ‘public servant’.

Medianyk insists that Kovalenko is "a grown-up and self-sufficient person" who used to work in logistics in Dnipro, and that it is, he claims, "inappropriate" to ask about the origin of a million dollars held by his family’s nanny.

Read more: Family of former High Commercial Court judge Karaban has acquired assets worth over $2.5 million in just few years, - media. PHOTO