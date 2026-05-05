"Servant of People" Nehulevskyi, suspected of taking bribes in Verkhovna Rada, rents mansion in Kozyn at below-market price – Bihus.Info

MP Ihor Nehulevskyi (Servant of the People faction), who was served with a notice of suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in a case over payments for parliamentary votes in "envelopes", is renting a luxury estate in Kozyn near Kyiv, covering about 800 square meters, at a price that may be several times below market rate.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Nehulevskyi is an MP from Servant of the People and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Road Transport and Infrastructure. In late December 2025, Nehulevskyi was served with a notice of suspicion in a corruption case involving the distribution of "envelopes" to MPs in exchange for parliamentary votes. According to investigators, a group of MPs coordinated which draft laws and resolutions should be supported and which should not. In return, the lawmakers allegedly received between $2,000 and $20,000.

Two weeks before being served with the notice of suspicion, Nehulevskyi began renting an estate in Kozyn, in a gated cottage community with access to the water. The house has a billiard room, a gym, a bedroom with its own bathroom and dressing room, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spa area with a sauna, and a swimming pool with a jacuzzi.

In addition to the main mansion, the 0.35-hectare property includes a 90-square-meter guest house with its own kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and staff quarters with a separate entrance. There is also a barbecue area and a boathouse with a system for launching a yacht into the water.

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What does the "servant" say about the rent?

Similar properties are rented out on the market for between $8,000 and $12,500 per month. Nehulevskyi says he pays about $2,500, (more than UAH 100,000), explaining this as a "discount from the landlord".

In a phone call with journalists, Nehulevskyi did not explain why he received such a discount. He said he covers the costs from his own savings and chose the property because there were no other options.

"It just so happened that this is an 800-square-meter house. I did not want 800. There was simply nothing available at the time, and I took the 800 square meters because the price was normal. Everything there runs on solar batteries. So utilities are all fine there," the MP said.

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The MP’s 2025 asset declaration does not list housing rental expenses, although the property itself is included. At the same time, the lawmaker’s official salary is about UAH 70,000 per month.