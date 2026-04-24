Illicit enrichment of 16.7 million hryvnias and failure to declare assets: judge notified of suspicion, - NABU

The NABU and SAPO have notified a judge of one of the commercial courts of appeal that he is suspected of illicit enrichment and making false declarations.

This was reported by the NABU, according to Censor.NET.

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Registered the property in his mother-in-law’s name

Specifically, between 2020 and 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment and a parking space in an upscale neighborhood of Lviv. The value of the property, which the judge registered in his mother-in-law’s name, was 16.7 million hryvnias.

Read more: NABU and SAPO expose MP over UAH 13 million in illicit enrichment: according to media reports, it is OPZZh representative Kachnyi

The judge’s income

At the same time, the judge’s official income, taking into account expenses and savings, did not allow for the purchase of the property.

In addition, the judge concealed the fact that he was living in a rented apartment by failing to disclose this in her annual declarations for 2022–2023.

Charges: Article 368-5, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Kyiv official served with notice of suspicion over privatization of property worth UAH 7.4 million