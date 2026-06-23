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Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones: woman killed and man injured on coast. VIDEO
On the afternoon of 23 June, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
One casualty
According to the Regional Military Administration, sadly, a 26-year-old woman was killed and a 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Odesa coastline. He is receiving medical attention. Information regarding the number of casualties is being verified. The relevant services are working at the scene.
"I urge you not to ignore air-raid sirens and to take shelter during enemy attacks," emphasised the regional governor.
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