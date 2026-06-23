Supreme Court upholds legality of confiscating UAH 1.8 million from Zhuk, head of division at Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime

The Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court has upheld the legality of HACC decisions to recover into state revenue UAH 1.8 million, the value of a share in an apartment that belonged to Yevhen Zhuk, head of a division of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the National Police of Ukraine.

This was reported by HACC, Censor.NET informs.

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HACC decisions left unchanged

"The Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court left unchanged the HACC decision of 6 March 2025 and the ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber of 13 March 2026 on recognizing part of an asset belonging to Yevhen Zhuk, head of a division of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the National Police of Ukraine, as unexplained," the statement said.

Read more: Over UAH 8 million and parking spaces: HACC confiscates assets of Kyiv police official Poliienko

The courts of previous instances established that the defendant had not confirmed the legality of the origin of the funds used to purchase a one-half share of an apartment in Kyiv.

In this regard, the value of the said share of real estate, amounting to UAH 1.8 million, was recovered into state revenue.

The ruling of the cassation court enters into force from the moment of its adoption, is final, and is not subject to appeal.

Read more: SAPO is requesting seizure of nearly 5 million hryvnias in unjustified assets from Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

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