Supreme Court upholds legality of confiscating UAH 1.8 million from Zhuk, head of division at Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime
The Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court has upheld the legality of HACC decisions to recover into state revenue UAH 1.8 million, the value of a share in an apartment that belonged to Yevhen Zhuk, head of a division of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the National Police of Ukraine.
This was reported by HACC, Censor.NET informs.
HACC decisions left unchanged
"The Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court left unchanged the HACC decision of 6 March 2025 and the ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber of 13 March 2026 on recognizing part of an asset belonging to Yevhen Zhuk, head of a division of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the National Police of Ukraine, as unexplained," the statement said.
- The courts of previous instances established that the defendant had not confirmed the legality of the origin of the funds used to purchase a one-half share of an apartment in Kyiv.
- In this regard, the value of the said share of real estate, amounting to UAH 1.8 million, was recovered into state revenue.
- The ruling of the cassation court enters into force from the moment of its adoption, is final, and is not subject to appeal.
Background
- In July 2024, a SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court seeking to recognize assets worth UAH 4.5 million as unexplained. The case concerns assets of dubious origin belonging to Yevhen Zhuk, head of a division of the National Police Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime.
- In March 2025, HACC decided to confiscate from Yevhen Zhuk, head of one of the divisions of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime of the National Police of Ukraine, half of an apartment in Kyiv worth UAH 1.8 million.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password