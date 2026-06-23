Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 23, Air Force says (updated)

On the evening of June 23, movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukraine's airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 8:09 p.m. — a UAV passed Derhachi, heading toward Kharkiv.

At 8:12 p.m. — Sumy: an enemy UAV is approaching the city from the north.

Updated information

At 8:46 p.m. — enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv region.

At 8:51 p.m. — repeated launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft at the city of Kharkiv.

Updated information

At 9:30 p.m. — enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

At 9:53 p.m. — activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction. There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons for frontline regions.

At 10:04 p.m. — missile threat across Ukraine. A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded.

Updated information

At 10:24 p.m. — the threat related to the MiG-31K was lifted.

At 10:25 p.m. — strike UAVs in northern Sumy region are heading toward Chernihiv region.

Stay in safe places during the air alert!

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