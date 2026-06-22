Resident of Voronezh on AFU’s attack on local military plant: "D#mn, I’m freaking out right now. This place is totally f#cked up". VIDEO

A video has appeared online, filmed by a resident of Voronezh right next to the exact point of impact at the local military plant on Serafimovich Street.

According to Censor.NET, the videographer – who, admittedly, is confused about the nature of the weapon, alternately referring to it as a missile and a ‘piece of a drone’ – captured extensive damage to the industrial area and surrounding infrastructure.

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The published footage shows the factory’s structures, which have been mangled and scorched, shattered windows in neighbouring buildings, and destroyed cars that were parked nearby. The horizon is shrouded in smoke, and debris is scattered across the factory grounds. An eyewitness makes no secret of his shock at the fact that the powerful explosion has completely paralysed operations at the site.

Read more: Plant producing electronics for Russian Iskander and Kh-101 missiles has been hit in Voronezh, - General Staff

Warning! Strong language!

Read more: Russian city of Voronezh is under missile attack: semiconductor plant under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS