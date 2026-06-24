Death toll from missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to four, some of wounded are in critical condition

The death toll from yesterday’s rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

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A woman died in the hospital

According to reports, a 62-year-old woman died overnight from multiple life-threatening injuries, despite doctors fighting to save her life until the very end.

Condition of the injured

According to Vilkul, the number of victims has risen to 27, in the evening, the parents of a 4-year-old child sought medical attention.

"As of this morning, 17 people are in the city’s hospitals, including 1 in very serious, critical condition, 1 in very serious condition, and 2 in serious but stable condition," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, three dead, over 20 wounded, industrial infrastructure damaged (updated). PHOTO

Today has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had launched a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in casualties and damage to industrial infrastructure.

See more: Russia attacked several districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: houses were on fire and there were casualties. PHOTOS