Enemy is attacking most heavily in Pokrovsk sector, where 44 attacks have been repelled, – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 23 June, there were 251 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out four missile strikes using six missiles and 77 air strikes, during which 260 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,741 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,159 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 42 using multiple launch rocket systems.



In the Sumy region, the areas around the settlements of Tovstodubove and Bachivsk were hit by air strikes.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck twenty areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems and five command posts.

Read more: Enemy has already attacked positions of Defense Forces 96 times, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Combat operations

Nine clashes took place over the past 24 hours in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The aggressor carried out 68 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian units in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector repelled thirteen enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, Starytsia and Okhrimivka, as well as in the direction of Kutkivka, Lyman and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, one enemy attempt to attack in the direction of Shyikivka was recorded.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched sixteen attacks in the areas around the settlements of Ozerne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out sixteen assaults, attempting to advance in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykivka and Zakytne, as well as in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of the settlement of Malynivka.

In the areas around the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar on the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out twenty attacks.

The highest number of assaults was recorded on the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled forty-four attacks. The enemy was active near Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dobropillia, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka and Kotlyne, as well as in the direction of Hryshyne, Myrne, Vilne, Toretsk, Kucherove Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Muravka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out one assault in the direction of the settlement of Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 24 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole, Rybne, Dobropillia, Huliaipol and Zaliznychne, as well as in the direction of Rivne, Kosivtseve, Zarichne, Staroukrainka, Danilivka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.





In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Anti-drone defences have already been deployed along nearly 900 kilometres of roads in Ukraine, - Svyrydenko