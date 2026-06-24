Russian economy is currently going through difficult times. Ukrainians are taking effective action, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that Ukraine’s strikes against Russia are inflicting significant damage on the Russian economy, so Putin should come to the negotiating table.

He made this statement during an appearance on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Rutte, Ukraine is achieving good results on the battlefield.

"Right now, as we speak, they are killing and seriously wounding between 30,000 and 35,000 Russians per month. And these are, of course, incredible figures. This is having a huge impact on Russia.

We can see that the Russian economy is currently going through difficult times. The Ukrainians are acting effectively, striking at their energy infrastructure, particularly at oil refineries inside Russia, which, of course, also financially support the war effort. Because at this point, Putin is spending nearly 50% of the state budget on defense. Three-quarters of its tax revenue is spent on defense," he explained.

Watch more: West wants to secure a ceasefire to halt Russian offensive, - Lavrov. VIDEO

According to Rutte, Putin should make a concession and sit down at the negotiating table.

"It was Donald Trump, as president, who broke the deadlock with Putin last February. Witkoff, Kushner, Marco Rubio—they’re all working to ensure this peace agreement is concluded. But this can only happen if Putin is truly willing to go along with it and work with others to achieve a result. For now, he is merely repeating his maximalist demands," added the NATO Secretary General.

Read more: Kremlin pressures Lukashenko to open new front against Ukraine, - WSJ