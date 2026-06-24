New basic contract for non-combat positions introduced, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has introduced a new basic contract for military personnel in non-combat positions.

The ministry's press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This contract is intended for clerks, accountants, foremen, cooks, and other specialists in positions not covered by the infantry-assault and combat contracts," the Ministry of Defense noted.

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Who is eligible to sign a basic contract?

persons subject to military service;

active-duty military personnel.

The term of the base contract is 24 months.

At the same time, a 6-month grace period is guaranteed following the signing of the basic contract.

In addition, a deferment is granted for combat missions and years of prior military service:

+1 day – for each day of combat operations;

+1 month for each year of service through 2022.

"The total duration of the deferral is determined based on all grounds combined. The guaranteed deferral is a benefit of the new base contract," they explained.

Payments

Payments consist of two parts: a "base rate" of 20,000 hryvnias plus additional bonuses.

Servicemembers performing duties in the rear will receive additional compensation on top of their base pay of 10,000 hryvnias, for a total of at least 30,000 hryvnias.

The range of payments depends on length of service, military rank, position held, the number of special missions completed, and other factors.

The Ministry of Defense noted that during wartime, a service member may be called upon to carry out combat missions.

"When performing combat duties at a command post or headquarters, or when directly participating in combat operations, payments will be calculated as specified in the combat contract.

When performing combat missions on the front lines, payments are made as specified in the infantry assault contract.

"Upon signing the initial contract, a payment of between 27,000 and 33,000 hryvnias is made, depending on military rank. Once a year, you can receive a health benefit payment of 20,000 hryvnias or more," they added.

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