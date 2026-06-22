360° protection, a range of 1,200 km and AI: Ukrainian Armed Forces are to receive upgraded "Gyurza-2" armoured vehicle. PHOTO

360° crew protection, reinforced chassis, increased payload capacity, and software utilising artificial intelligence – the Ministry of Defence has codified the upgraded model of the popular Ukrainian special armoured vehicle, the UAT.GYURZA-02.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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The vehicle has been upgraded in response to the military’s requests and the harsh demands of war. Designers have reinforced the independent suspension, replaced certain components and fitted tyres with improved performance characteristics. As a result, the vehicle’s off-road capability and survivability in challenging combat conditions have been enhanced.

The designers have fitted the vehicle’s armoured hull with all-round anti-fragmentation lining, which enhances protection for the crew, airborne troops and internal equipment against fragmentation damage.

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Technical specifications of the upgraded UAT.GYURZA-02

The gross weight of the upgraded "Gyurza-2" is just over 18 tonnes. The vehicle’s payload capacity has increased to 2.5 tonnes, its ground clearance to 380 mm, and its range to 1,200 km. The maximum speed is 110 km/h. Mine protection meets levels 3a and 3b in accordance with the STANAG 4569 standard, meaning it protects the crew from a mine strike with a destructive force equivalent to 8 kg of TNT.

The upgraded "Gyurza" can be produced in two variants – with or without a rotating turret for armament.

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Everything for the crew’s comfort and safety

The "Gyurza-2" special armoured vehicle is equipped with ventilation, heating and air-conditioning systems, an autonomous fuel heater and more. It features fire-suppression systems for the engine compartment and troop compartment, a night-vision system and a surveillance camera system comprising four video cameras with monitoring screens.

The vehicles can be fitted with software for monitoring the external environment using artificial intelligence.

It should be noted that in 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 25 per cent more specialised armoured vehicles compared to 2024. Most of these vehicles are built to the MRAP design, i.e. with enhanced protection against mines and ambushes. Such vehicles have a V-shaped underbody to dissipate blast energy, special shock-absorbing seats, and consist of a monolithic armoured capsule and external blast-absorbing components: wheels, chassis and engine.

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