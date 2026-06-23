NGU servicemen who went AWOL can return to service via Army+ and choose unit themselves

National Guard servicemen whose unauthorized absence from unit (AWOL) was recorded up to and including 12 June 2026 can now also use the service return program via Army+.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

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Like servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, they can choose a new unit and receive support from the contact center at all stages of their return.

The program is available for a limited time. To use this opportunity, a report must be submitted by 20 September 2026 inclusive.

Read more: "Soldiers have right to choose their unit rather than submit to government’s ’perverse bureaucratic logic,’" - Palamar, deputy commander of "Azov" Battalion, regarding his return from AWOL

The army.gov.ua website provides a list of units to which an NGU serviceman can return after going AWOL.

How NGU servicemen can return to service after going AWOL

Подати рапорт можна через застосунок Армія+.

A report can be submitted through the Army+ app.

In the app, it is mandatory to:

choose a new military unit from the list within the NGU;

indicate the desired area of service and previous experience;

add a letter of recommendation from the selected unit;

attach a document confirming service in the NGU.

After submission, the report is automatically sent to the NGU for processing.

If you wish to receive a consultation, contact the short numbers:

4308 - hotline of the Azov recruitment center;

- hotline of the Azov recruitment center; 3333 - hotline of the Khartiia recruitment center.

Specialists will provide advice and help with selecting a unit.

Read more: Almost 200 servicemen have already submitted requests to return from AWOL via ’Army+’ app, - Fedorov

What happens after submitting a report: step-by-step algorithm

The military unit reviews the report within up to four days, and a notification with the decision will be sent directly to Army+.

If the report is approved, it is necessary to wait for the order of the NGU Commander on the transfer. It is prepared within three days after the report is approved.

Important: servicemen must go to the new place of service only after a notification appears in Army+ that the order is ready. After that, the serviceman must arrive at the selected unit within two days.

On the day of arrival, the serviceman is enrolled in the personnel lists of the new unit. From that moment, payment of monetary allowance is fully resumed, and all other types of support are restored.

Support throughout the entire return process after going AWOL

A contact center operates for servicemen returning to service. Its specialists are ready to help defenders at every stage - from submitting a report to enrollment in a new unit - from the moment of choosing a new unit to final enrollment in service.

Hotline of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on returning to service: 0 800 605 100, daily from 09:00 to 20:00.

Detailed program conditions and step-by-step instructions are available on the szch.army.gov.ua website.

Read more: Returning from military service via "Army+": Fedorov presented procedure