Almost 200 servicemen have already submitted requests to return from AWOL via ’Army+’ app, - Fedorov

Within a few days of the ‘Quick Return from Unauthorised Absence from Unit’ (AWOL) feature being operational in the ‘Army+’ app, nearly 200 service personnel submitted reports, 51 of which were approved.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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The return of the troops

According to him, the mechanism for a swift return to service via ‘Army+’ is already in place. Service personnel can choose a new unit themselves from the list of Defence Forces units, submit an application online and receive support at every stage of their return.

"In just a few days, nearly 200 requests to return from AWOL have already been submitted via Army+. Of these, 51 have been approved, and the servicemen have been given the opportunity to continue their service in their chosen units", added Fyodorov.

One such serviceman is a soldier with the call sign Gor. Whilst being in AWOL, he made use of the return mechanism via ‘Army+’, chose a new unit and, following approval of his report, returned to active duty. He spoke about this in a video.

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What led up to it?