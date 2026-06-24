EU is set to issue €80 billion worth of bonds, with part of proceeds going towards supporting Ukraine

The European Commission plans to issue European Union bonds worth up to 80 billion euros in the second half of 2026. Part of the funds raised will be used to finance support programmes for Ukraine.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the European Commission.

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Following this new issue, the total volume of EU borrowing planned for 2026 will reach 180 billion euros, in line with the European Commission’s annual forecast.

The European Commission has stated that the funds will be used to finance EU policy programmes, which are funded through borrowing on the capital markets.

Ukraine will receive a portion of the funds

The funds raised will be used to make payments to EU Member States under the NextGenerationEU programme, to finance the SAFE instrument and other EU programmes, and to support Ukraine.

Specifically, this refers to disbursements under the Ukraine Facility programme and the new Loan to Support Ukraine.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine has already received €25.6 billion out of the €33 billion earmarked under the Ukraine Facility. Funding of €90 billion is also provided for under the Ukraine Support Loan.

Read more: Ukraine and Moldova will continue their path towards EU separately, pace will depend on results of reforms, - von der Leyen

How funds will be raised

The European Commission will issue bonds under a single financing model. To this end, it will use both long-term and short-term debt instruments, depending on the needs of the programmes financed through the capital markets.