She hid nearly 20 million hryvnias in account in Austria: State Bureau of Investigation has notified relative of former head of Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expertise Commission that she is under suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified the former head of the Central-Western Interregional Directorate of the Ministry of Justice that she is under suspicion. The investigation established that she had failed to declare an account held at an Austrian bank and over 540 thousand US dollars.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Bureau of Investigation.

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Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation have notified the former head of the Central-Western Interregional Directorate of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Khmelnytskyi), who is a relative of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Examination Commission, that she is under suspicion. She is accused of deliberately providing false information in her declaration.

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She opened a bank account in Austria with half a million dollars

The investigation established that in September 2022, the official opened a bank account in Austria and transferred over 540 thousand US dollars to it in two instalments.



However, when submitting her annual tax return for 2023, she failed to declare either the existence of the foreign bank account or the funds held in it.