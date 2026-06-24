In three years since launch of Unified Weapons Register, Ukrainians filed over 1.25 million applications, Klymenko says

The Unified Weapons Register, created after the start of the full-scale invasion to strengthen control over the circulation of firearms, has ensured the review of more than 1.25 million applications for permit documents over three years of operation. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, positive decisions were made in more than 97% of cases.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

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"Three years ago, we launched the Unified Weapons Register, a critically important tool for controlling the circulation of firearms in Ukraine. Its creation was a response to the challenges of the full-scale war, as registered weapons are a matter of security, responsibility, and national resilience," Klymenko said.

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What happened over three years

The Unified Weapons Register has significantly simplified access to the relevant services and made the process of obtaining permit documents clearer and faster.

During this time, citizens submitted more than 1.255 million applications for various types of permit documents.

Following their review, positive decisions were made in more than 97% of applications, and more than 2.6 million extracts from the Unified Weapons Register were generated.

System improvements continue

At the same time, the Unified Weapons Register is only part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' comprehensive work in the field of weapons circulation. Measures for the voluntary declaration of weapons and ammunition are currently continuing, and work is also ongoing to improve regulatory and legal framework in this area.

A working group established at the Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing proposals to improve the permit system, as well as issues of liability and self-defense.

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"Our task is to ensure transparent, modern and safe rules for weapons circulation that will take into account the interests of citizens and the security needs of the state," the minister emphasized.