Number of G7 countries are set to produce long-range missiles in Ukraine, - media

The US and the European countries of the ‘Group of Seven’ intend to establish licensed production in Ukraine not only of air defence systems but also of long-range weapons.

The French newspaper Le Parisien reports this, citing a diplomatic source, according to Censor.NET.

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The G7 countries will manufacture long-range missiles in Ukraine under licence

"We will be manufacturing under licence not only air defence systems but also long-range weapons," said a diplomatic source on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the heads of state and government of the G7 member countries agreed "to increase the supply of additional air defence equipment, systems and interceptors, as well as long-range capabilities".

They also stated their "willingness to grant Ukraine licences that would enable it to ramp up its own military production".

According to the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, American companies will be able to grant licences to European manufacturers to produce weapons in Ukraine.

"We are all currently producing too little, and this can be offset by issuing licences to companies that have this production capacity, including European and Ukrainian companies," he said.

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Joint statement

It was previously reported that the G7 countries had agreed to step up supplies of air defence systems and missiles for intercepting aerial targets to Ukraine. Furthermore, in a joint statement, the G7 leaders expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of transferring licences for the production of such weapons on Ukrainian territory.