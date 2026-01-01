MIA to restrict access to Unified Register of Weapons from January 3 to 5

The Unified Register of Weapons will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) system. Access restrictions will last for almost two days in early January 2026.

Censor.NET reports this, citing an official statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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The Unified Register of Weapons has been operating in Ukraine since June 2024. Through it, citizens can check information on registered weapons, and obtaining permits has become faster thanks to the digitalization of procedures.

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When exactly the Unified Register of Weapons will be unavailable

According to the ministry, the functional subsystem will be suspended due to an update of the production environment. During this time, users will not be able to fully use services operating through the Unified Register of Weapons.

The MIA clarified that access to the Unified Register of Weapons will be restricted from 8:00 p.m. on January 3 until 8:00 a.m. on January 5, 2026. The restrictions will apply to all services integrated with the register.

The ministry stressed that the maintenance is scheduled and aimed at improving the system’s performance.

"Due to a planned update of the production environment, the Unified Register of Weapons will be temporarily suspended," the MIA said.

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Why the system is being updated

The ministry explained that the update is needed to improve the stability, reliability, and security level of the information system. After the work is completed, the register will operate as usual.

Separately, the government is also developing electronic registers in the defense sector.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and chief of the criminal police Andrii Nebytov said the National Police serve up to 13 notices of suspicion daily over illegal arms trafficking.

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