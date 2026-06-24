Mandatory evacuation announced from 12 border settlements in Chernihiv region

The Defense Council of the Chernihiv region has decided to introduce mandatory evacuation from 12 settlements in the region starting July 1.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

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It is noted that the decision was made at the request of the military.

List of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation:

List of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation:

Koriukivka territorial community: Prybyn, Shyshkivka, Rudnia;

Prybyn, Shyshkivka, Rudnia; Horodnia territorial community: Lemeshivka, Moshchenka;

Lemeshivka, Moshchenka; Novhorod-Siverskyi territorial community: Vorobiivka, Kamin, Kamianska Sloboda, Karabany, Chaikyne;

Vorobiivka, Kamin, Kamianska Sloboda, Karabany, Chaikyne; Semenivka territorial community: Hazoprovidne, Oleksandrivka.

In addition, a decision was made to continue mandatory evacuation measures from seven border villages, where it was announced in winter. At that time, residents who wanted to leave did so, while the rest wrote refusals.

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These are the following settlements:

Snovsk territorial community: Hirsk;

Hirsk; Horodnia territorial community: Berylivka;

Berylivka; Novhorod-Siverskyi territorial community: Buchky, Hremiach, Budo-Vorobiivska;

Buchky, Hremiach, Budo-Vorobiivska; Semenivka territorial community: Kostobobriv, Zaliznyi Mist.

According to communities and district military administrations, about 1,000 residents still remain in all these settlements. Among them are 120 children.

"The algorithm of actions has already been worked out. Residents will be informed about assembly points. All necessary services are involved. Approved evacuation routes and transport are in place. Resettlement of people is a mandatory condition. Places for temporary accommodation will be provided," Chaus added.

All evacuation measures are planned to be completed within two months.

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