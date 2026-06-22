Russian drone struck residential building in Chernihiv region: father and his daughter were injured. PHOTOS

Early this morning, 22 June, a ‘gerbera’ struck a residential house in Borzna, in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. The house caught fire.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

It is reported that a 45-year-old man was injured, and his 14-year-old daughter is suffering from an acute stress reaction. Paramedics treated them at the scene. They are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Over 48,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attack

Shelling over the past 24 hours

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy shelled the Novhorod-Siverskyi district throughout the day.

In a village in the Ponornytska community, windows in houses were damaged by a drone strike.

In a village in the Korop community, dry grass caught fire.

There was a ‘molniya’ strike on a village in the Semenivka community – a tractor and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Semenivka itself, FPV drones attacked a sawmill, a railway station building, a private house and a car.

In the morning, the Russians struck the grounds of a lyceum in Novhorod-Siverskyi with an attack drone – windows and doors were smashed.

In Ostr, the roof of a house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

As reported by Chaus, there were also hits on energy infrastructure.











See more: Russian forces struck secondary school in Chernihiv region, which had recently been rebuilt following attacks by Russian Federation. PHOTOS