Russian drone struck residential building in Chernihiv region: father and his daughter were injured. PHOTOS
Early this morning, 22 June, a ‘gerbera’ struck a residential house in Borzna, in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. The house caught fire.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
It is reported that a 45-year-old man was injured, and his 14-year-old daughter is suffering from an acute stress reaction. Paramedics treated them at the scene. They are receiving outpatient treatment.
Shelling over the past 24 hours
According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy shelled the Novhorod-Siverskyi district throughout the day.
- In a village in the Ponornytska community, windows in houses were damaged by a drone strike.
- In a village in the Korop community, dry grass caught fire.
- There was a ‘molniya’ strike on a village in the Semenivka community – a tractor and an outbuilding were damaged.
- In Semenivka itself, FPV drones attacked a sawmill, a railway station building, a private house and a car.
- In the morning, the Russians struck the grounds of a lyceum in Novhorod-Siverskyi with an attack drone – windows and doors were smashed.
- In Ostr, the roof of a house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.
As reported by Chaus, there were also hits on energy infrastructure.
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